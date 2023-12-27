Legal notice to MCD over vacant teacher posts in primary schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti received a legal notice on Tuesday over the civic body’s alleged failure to send a demand to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for filling up as many as 1,147 unfilled primary teachers (PRT) vacancies.

In November, a petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal stated, “The MCD states that they are committed to ensuring that there are no vacancies as they are conscious of the fact that the vacant posts of teachers causes loss of opportunity to study and are also committed to ensuring that there is no vacancy pending in any MCD schools and will undertake all required measures to ensure that the unfilled positions are filled at the earliest.”

However, taking note of the assurance given by the MCD, advocate Agarwal issued a notice to the MCD Commissioner on Tuesday stating that more than two months have elapsed since the order was passed but to date, the MCD has deliberately and intentionally has not sent requisitions for 1,147 primary teachers post to DSSSB.

Warning to take the case to the Delhi High Court, the notice reads, “It is, therefore, called upon you to forthwith send requisition for posts of Primary teachers, failing which, we shall move the Delhi High court for the revival of the contempt petition.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti received a legal notice on Tuesday over the civic body’s alleged failure to send a demand to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for filling up as many as 1,147 unfilled primary teachers (PRT) vacancies. In November, a petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal stated, “The MCD states that they are committed to ensuring that there are no vacancies as they are conscious of the fact that the vacant posts of teachers causes loss of opportunity to study and are also committed to ensuring that there is no vacancy pending in any MCD schools and will undertake all required measures to ensure that the unfilled positions are filled at the earliest.” However, taking note of the assurance given by the MCD, advocate Agarwal issued a notice to the MCD Commissioner on Tuesday stating that more than two months have elapsed since the order was passed but to date, the MCD has deliberately and intentionally has not sent requisitions for 1,147 primary teachers post to DSSSB.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Warning to take the case to the Delhi High Court, the notice reads, “It is, therefore, called upon you to forthwith send requisition for posts of Primary teachers, failing which, we shall move the Delhi High court for the revival of the contempt petition.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp