‘Demolition of mosque will harm cultural heritage’: Jamiat Ulama- i-Hind

NEW DELHI: Following the NDMC’s call to seek public opinion on the fate of Sunehri Bagh Mosque, Jamiat Ulama- i-Hind has urged PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and protect the “cultural and a heritage” site from potential demolition.

In a letter written to the PM and HM, Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, president of the organisation emphasized that such an action could significantly harm our shared cultural heritage. “The mosque is a grade-III heritage building as per an October 2009 notification of the Delhi government.

It was erected around 200 years ago and caters to a large number of worshippers working in nearby offices. We firmly believe that such an action would constitute a grave loss to our shared heritage,” the letter read

“This mosque stands as a testament to our nation’s pluralistic ethos and the harmonious coexistence of various communities. Its existence is not only crucial for their architectural beauty but also for the spiritual and historical values they represent,” it added.

“I urge you to kindly take cognizance of this matter and initiate the necessary steps to ensure the protection and preservation of Masjid Sunheri Bagh,” it added.

The civic agency issued a public notice for the removal of Sunehri Masjid after they received references from Delhi’s traffic police to “ensure sustainable mobility” of vehicles in the area. The NDMC has now sought a public opinion on the proposed removal of the mosque.

