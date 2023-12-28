Home Cities Delhi

Flights diverted as pilots not trained to handle fog: Officials

Officials said 10 out of 16 flights diverted in the last two days happened because their pilots were not trained enough to land the planes in CAT-III condition.

Published: 28th December 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport.

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the third day in a row, flight operations remained affected at the airport due to severe fog conditions. Four flights were diverted between 9 am and 12 noon to Jaipur airport. While the reason cited for the diversion was the dense fog, airport sources attributed the reason to the inefficient training of pilots.

Officials said 10 out of 16 flights diverted in the last two days happened because their pilots were not trained enough to land the planes in CAT-III condition which the Delhi airport has been facing since Monday when the visibility dipped to 175 meters.

On Tuesday, twelve flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow. CAT is an aircraft landing system initiated by Delhi Airport to facilitate landings during low runway visibility. It is categorised into three classes. The first category is when the visibility remains between 550 meters to 300 meters.

CAT II is between 300 to 175 meters while visibility falling under 175 meters comes under the CAT III category.

“These pilots had admitted this to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials after which the flights were diverted to airports with clear weather conditions,” an official said.

“Pilots not being trained enough leads to flight diversions which results in loss of flight hours & fuel and inconvenience to the passengers. Many flights get delayed due to this reason,” he added.

When asked whether the Delhi Airport can do anything about the situation, officials said that issuing any direction to the airlines regarding the training of their pilots is the jurisprudence of the DGCA.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flight operations Delhi airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp