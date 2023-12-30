Airport shuttle service charging for free service, alleges woman flyer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A post on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral where a user has alleged that she was asked to pay for an airport shuttle service at IGI during inter-terminal transport for passengers which is supposed to be free.

The user alleged that the shuttle operators charged Rs 40 for children and Rs 100 for adults claiming that the rules have been changed now by the Delhi airport.

Sharing on the social media platform, the user named Shruti Chaturvedi said that the operators told her the charges were between Rs 40 and Rs 100 for taking the shuttle service from Terminal 2 to 1. The woman also posted the photos of the two men who demanded the money from her.

“Delhi is amusing. Two guys running their shuttle bus right outside t2. Taking Rs 40-100 for t2 to t1. Only cash. When I told him it was supposed to be free, he said Delhi airport rules have changed, you now have to pay Rs. 40 for kids, Rs. 100 for adults, as @OfficialDMRC now has exclusive contract for airport shuttle,” Chaturvedi’s post read.

She also said that the personnel of CISF, responsible for airport security, didn’t know them. “The guys have no permission with them, no name of the owner who pays them. They must have minted lakhs with this story,” she added.

In a follow-up tweet, the Chaturvedi said she asked the men about their owner. “One of them said “owner uper wala hai” it’s on the video,” said Ms Chaturvedi.

Responding to the X user, Delhi Airport clarified that the inter-terminal bus service is free and is operated by both DMRC and DTC.

“To avail of complementary shuttle service passengers are required to approach the Inter-Terminal Transfer Counter and present the identification documents for the onward journey to the officials. The officials will then provide a coupon for the complimentary shuttle bus and after taking the coupon passengers proceed towards the shuttle. This coupon is checked by the bus staff at the time of boarding or anytime during the travel. Adequate signages are placed to guide the passengers for the facility,” it said.

