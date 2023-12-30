NDMC areas to get more parking space

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during its council meeting on Friday approved various citizen-centric and infrastructure-related proposals.

The civic body resolved to accord approval to e-tender/RFP (request for proposal) for the allotment of 39 parking sites falling under its jurisdiction on payment of a monthly license fee in advance.

“There are approximately 150 parking sites in the NDMC area. Out of these, 99 parking sites are being managed/maintained by Neptune India, Six parking sites are given to different agencies on a bhagidari basis. About 39 parking sites are being managed by the NDMC through its staff at different locations. These parking sites are not appropriately managed, therefore these are to be auctioned for nine months which is extendable for a further three months,” the civic body said.

The NDMC said that the resident and the RWA of the northwest Moti Bagh complex requested to resurface the area to improve the riding quality of the roads and the road of the complex jointly visited. The

RWA has also approached the MLA to resolve their grievances.

The road of northwest Moti Bagh is in deteriorating condition. The road of the colony last resurfaced in the year 2013. The road surface has been eroded in some places, and potholes have also developed over time. The council members have inspected the area.

The council also approved extending the present ongoing concessioner agreement for the existing Cellular on Wheels (CoWs) towers based on the same terms and conditions of the existing agreement for both the firms' Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Indus Towers upto March 31.

“Setting up of 156 Communication Cellular Mobile Towers on Wheels in NDMC area is going on for 03 groups of 52 towers in each group was awarded to Mis Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. for Group A and C with stipulated date of start and completion as 11.03.2019 to 10.03.2022 and M/s Indus Towers Ltd. for Group B with stipulated date of start and completion 23.03.2019 to 22.03.2022 respectively for the duration of 03 years. It is pertinent to mention here that at present total of 148 CoWs in existence due to constraint sites against the 156 CoWs,” an official statement said.

