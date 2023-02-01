Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal govt to beautify major city roads ahead of G-20 convention

The project includes resurfacing of these roads, beautification of footpath and central verge and improvement of existing drainage system. 

Published: 01st February 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday has approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around ITPO Complex as part of preparations of G-20 convention to be held this year.

The project includes resurfacing of these roads, beautification of footpath and central verge and improvement of existing drainage system. The beautification and strengthening of 5.8 km road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be done. 

The deputy chief minister has instructed the PWD officials to complete all the work related to the project by March without causing inconvenience to the common people while maintaining highest standards of safety.  The PWD Minister said that the Delhi government is determined to ensure safe and beautiful roads to commuters in Delhi. It is the vision of the government to provide world-class roads and a pleasant commuting experience to people of Delhi. 

To ensure this, the PWD is using advanced technologies to strengthen the roads of the national capital. This will not only reduce congestion on city roads, but also help reduce travel time for commuters and save energy.

Sisodia said that strengthening and beautification work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G-20 convention
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp