Kejriwal govt to beautify major city roads ahead of G-20 convention

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday has approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around ITPO Complex as part of preparations of G-20 convention to be held this year.

The project includes resurfacing of these roads, beautification of footpath and central verge and improvement of existing drainage system. The beautification and strengthening of 5.8 km road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be done.

The deputy chief minister has instructed the PWD officials to complete all the work related to the project by March without causing inconvenience to the common people while maintaining highest standards of safety. The PWD Minister said that the Delhi government is determined to ensure safe and beautiful roads to commuters in Delhi. It is the vision of the government to provide world-class roads and a pleasant commuting experience to people of Delhi.

To ensure this, the PWD is using advanced technologies to strengthen the roads of the national capital. This will not only reduce congestion on city roads, but also help reduce travel time for commuters and save energy.

Sisodia said that strengthening and beautification work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings, etc.

