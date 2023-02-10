Caterer beaten to death over shortage of plates at wedding in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, working as a catering staffer at a wedding function, was allegedly beaten to death by some people in a disk jockey team in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, two of the four accused people have been arrested in this connection while raids are being conducted to nab the absconding ones.

The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Rohini area in the early hours of Thursday when a scuffle broke out between the catering staff and members of DJ team. Reportedly, due to the shortage of plates, the catering staff had asked the DJ people to finish their dinner quickly so that their plates could be washed and used again.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Dr Rajneesh Garg said they had received a PCR call around 1 am at Prashant Vihar police station about a quarrel behind Sawariya Tent, Sector 12 Japanese Park, Rohini after which the police immediately reached the spot and found that the injured man had already been taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.“The injured, identified as Sandeep Thakur, was brought dead at the hospital,” the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter. During investigation, the police found out that two men had brutally thrashed the deceased Thakur and one of the accused hit him on his head with a plastic crate that ultimately led to his death.

