Home Cities Delhi

Caterer beaten to death over shortage of plates at wedding in Delhi

The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Rohini area in the early hours of Thursday when a scuffle broke out between the catering staff and members of DJ team.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, working as a catering staffer at a wedding function, was allegedly beaten to death by some people in a disk jockey team in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, two of the four accused people have been arrested in this connection while raids are being conducted to nab the absconding ones.

The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Rohini area in the early hours of Thursday when a scuffle broke out between the catering staff and members of DJ team. Reportedly, due to the shortage of plates, the catering staff had asked the DJ people to finish their dinner quickly so that their plates could be washed and used again.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Dr Rajneesh Garg said they had received a PCR call around 1 am at Prashant Vihar police station about a quarrel behind Sawariya Tent, Sector 12 Japanese Park, Rohini after which the police immediately reached the spot and found that the injured man had already been taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.“The injured, identified as Sandeep Thakur, was brought dead at the hospital,” the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter. During investigation, the police found out that two men had brutally thrashed the deceased Thakur and one of the accused hit him on his head with a plastic crate that ultimately led to his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wedding Delhi caterer beaten to death
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp