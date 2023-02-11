Home Cities Delhi

Four Al-Qaeda-linked operatives convicted by Delhi court

The Court acquitted two people, identified as Syed Mohd. Zeeshan Ali and Dr. Sabeel Ahmad, who were accused of allegedly being part of a conspiracy for providing financial and logistics assistance.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image for representation purpose only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Friday convicted four operatives of Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) for conspiracy to commit terror acts across the country and recruiting members for the terror group.The convict, identified as Mohd Asif, Mohd Abdul Rehman, Zafar Masood, and Abdul Sami, were convicted under sections 18 and 18B of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Apart from the four AQIS operatives, the Court acquitted two people, identified as Syed Mohd. Zeeshan Ali and Dr. Sabeel Ahmad, who were accused of allegedly being part of a conspiracy for providing financial and logistics assistance to the cadres of AQIS in the United Arab Emirates.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, who had arrested all the four convicted Al-Qaida-linked operatives, said in the month of December 2015, information was received that the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda is trying to set up its base in India under the banner of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and had declared one Asim Umar as its Amir.  

“It was also informed that some youth from Western Uttar Pradesh districts have already left India and joined its cadre in Pakistan and one of its modules is active in the Sambhal District of UP. This information was cultivated and sources were deployed in Western UP,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

During further development of this information, it was revealed that one Mohd. Asif, a resident of Sambhal, UP had visited foreign destinations including Iran and Turkey, and is involved in suspicious activities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al-Qaeda terror acts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp