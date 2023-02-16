Home Cities Delhi

Security at city jails set to get tightened: Delhi government

The government said that a proposal was received from the Prisons Department for the constitution of a high-level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in the city jails.

Published: 16th February 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said that it will implement the latest technology available in the world to completely ban mobile operation in Delhi jails. The government has approved the formation of a committee to study technology and move forward towards its use.

Professors from IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, Scientists from DRDO, experts from C-DAT, and officers from IB and SPG are to be members of the committee under the chairmanship of DG Prisons. This committee will recommend to the Delhi Government the technology to implement a complete jammer system in jails.

The government said that a proposal was received from the Prisons Department for the constitution of a high-level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in the city jails. The proposal said that a high level technical committee may be constituted under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) to find and test jamming solutions. Through this committee, it will be ascertained how effective the new technology is in blocking incoming/outgoing calls, SMS and data services in the jail premises.

Following the proposal, CM Arvind Kejriwal has given the go-ahead for the formation of the committee on Wednesday.  This committee will study the technology to block mobile signals including the 5G network and suggest solutions.

