Anita Dongre's line of cruelty-free accessories featuring vegan luxuries

Luxury apparel and accessories have often been synonymous with cruelty in some form or the other. It is only quite recently that couturiers have taken a stand to ensure their creations are cruelty-free. From being careful about where they source their raw materials from, to how they dye them, to how the artisans are treated—designers today know that their consumers care and demand a cruelty-free product in all aspects. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that Anita Dongre, a house of fashion known for its ethical stance, decided to launch a line of cruelty-free accessories featuring vegan luxury handbags and belts.

The edit comprises the statement Swan Mini Grab Bag, the Birds of a Feather Crossbody Bag, the Nocturnal Glass Beaded Bag, the Champagne Gold Glass Beaded Bag, the Birds of a Feather Belt, and the Haathi Belt. These products are inspired by nature and the designer’s love for animals. Five per cent of proceeds from this accessories line will be donated to the India Animal Fund that works towards a future where animals are treated with the care they deserve. We caught up with Anita Dongre to know more.

What’s the new collection inspired by?

I have loved animals since I can remember. There’s something in their gentle strength and inherent adherence to nature’s rules that keeps me inspired every day. This collection is inspired in form and material by my love for animals.

How come a vegan line?

My personal philosophy is to live a mindful life with kindness. This philosophy extends to respecting all life because of which we have never been able to use leather for our accessories. We have been looking for a leather replacement for the longest time that is cruelty-free. The vegan accessories line has been a dream that has only come to fruition now with material sciences answering my decade-old question. There is a need for luxury accessories that are cruelty free.

Do you treat your accessories differently from your apparel; if so, how?

The Anita Dongre brand has always stood for handcrafted luxury while being mindful of the purpose it serves. These same principles extend into this collection of plastic-free, vegan accessories inspired by nature. While the shapes these bags take are fun, they are also functional—a design approach that extends across all Anita Dongre products. Our brand philosophies go into everything from product to packaging and beyond.

Any motifs that are specific to this collection?

This collection is inspired by nature, my eternal muse. The Swan Mini Grab Bag draws from a swan’s graceful silhouettes; the Birds of a Feather Crossbody Bag borrows bird motifs that you see across my collections; the Haathi Belt uses my favourite—the Indian elephant. Every piece is an elegant statement in conscious luxury living.



Take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

This collection uses recycled glass beads and a material called mirum. As a creative, while designing this line, there was so much we wanted to do but working with sustainable materials comes with a unique set of constraints. For instance, mirum is only created in the colour black right now, so our ‘leather’ bags are in classic black. The recycled beads are in shades of gold and black.

What are the materials, embellishments you have chosen for this collection?

The search for a material that replaces leather while being kind to the planet has been on for years and continues to date. With mirum, we found a partner who creates this beautiful material that mimics the touch, feel, and age of leather without the cruelty. It does this without the use of plastic, a material that has been a constant in vegan leather but is so bad for the planet. We also use recycled glass beads in some of the bags. All accessories have beautiful metal detailing.

