Abused, demanded divorce: Woman lodges complaint against in-laws, husband after seven years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman, who was allegedly subjected to cruelty by her husband and in-laws for over seven years, finally lodged a complaint against them with the Delhi Commission for Women. Based on her complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

As per the FIR, the woman was a victim of domestic violence and abuse by her husband. “A year after my wedding, my husband started troubling me. My mother-in-law and father-in-law used to forcibly wake me up at 5 am and bathe me with cold water,” the woman stated in her complaint.

She further alleged that she was at several times beaten by her husband for trivial stuff like making extra food. The woman stated that her in-laws several times forced her to bring money from her parents. “I was asked to tell my father and brother to take a loan of Rs 40 lakh. My husband even told me that I cannot give birth to a child and he will divorce me for it. He even sent a lawyer and asked me to sign the divorce papers, but I did not sign them,” the FIR read.

