CBI raids 50 Food Corporation of India locations over grains scam, two held

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday raided 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), including the office and residence of executive director Sudeep Singh in Delhi.

The investigative agency arrested two persons in connection with a multicore scam involving the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains in the country.

As per sources, cash worth several crores was recovered during the raids. FCI DGM Rajiv Kumar Mishra and Ravinder Khera, the owner of a rice mill, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting and giving bribes, after which the raids were conducted, sources said.

The CBI action came following complaints that people were getting grains of low quality under the PDS scheme and farmers of Punjab were being forced to be a part of this cartel allegedly run by FCI officials and grain dealers.

The CBI launched a covert probe in May 2022, code-named ‘Kanak’. A case was filed against 74 accused, including 34 serving and three retired officials. It was alleged that grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for the procurement of low-quality food grains and other malpractices.

