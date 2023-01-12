Government okays first phase development of Najafgarh elevated corridor

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to make Najafgarh town traffic jam free, the Delhi government on Wednesday gave a nod to the first phase of the elevated corridor project. The approval was given in a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot along with senior officials of PWD.

According to a senior Delhi government official, the upcoming Najafgarh elevated corridor is spread over 4.8 kilometres and will benefit lakh of people every day. “After the construction of the elevated corridor, vehicles plying on Najafgarh-Phirni road, Kapashera road, Dhansa road, Bahadurgarh road and Nangloi road will be able to use this elevated road and commuters will get relief from jams,” he said.

Informing about the feature of the project, a senior official said that there will be seven up-down ramps at the elevated road with a one-way carriageway, the total length of the ramps will be 1.68 km, commuters travelling between Najafgarh to Kapashera Road, Dhansa Road, Bahadurgarh Road and Nangloi Road will be able to take the direct route instead of entering Najafgarh.

“After the construction of the elevated road, people from more than 200 colonies including Prem Nagar, New Gopal Nagar, Gopal Nagar Extension, and Lokesh Park will get relief from traffic jams,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that the Najafgarh-Phirni Road which is one of the main routes followed by people commuting between Delhi and Haryana gets heavily jammed during peak hours.

“But after this new elevated corridor is completed commuters will not have to enter Najafgarh to cross the city. They can use the elevated corridor and save their travel time,” he said.

Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the project will be a boon for everyone commuting through Najafgarh to Bahadurgarh or Jhajjar or other parts of adjoining states. This 4.8 km of the radial elevated corridor will be another landmark road stretch that will help in decongesting Najafgarh city.

