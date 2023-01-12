Home Cities Delhi

Government okays first phase development of Najafgarh elevated corridor

According to a senior Delhi government official, the upcoming Najafgarh elevated corridor is spread over 4.8 kilometres and will benefit lakh of people every day.

Published: 12th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Najafgarh drain, on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Najafgarh drain, on the Delhi-Haryana border.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to make Najafgarh town traffic jam free, the Delhi government on Wednesday gave a nod to the first phase of the elevated corridor project. The approval was given in a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot along with senior officials of PWD.

According to a senior Delhi government official, the upcoming Najafgarh elevated corridor is spread over 4.8 kilometres and will benefit lakh of people every day. “After the construction of the elevated corridor, vehicles plying on Najafgarh-Phirni road, Kapashera road, Dhansa road, Bahadurgarh road and Nangloi road will be able to use this elevated road and commuters will get relief from jams,” he said.

Informing about the feature of the project, a senior official said that there will be seven up-down ramps at the elevated road with a one-way carriageway, the total length of the ramps will be 1.68 km, commuters travelling between Najafgarh to Kapashera Road, Dhansa Road, Bahadurgarh Road and Nangloi Road will be able to take the direct route instead of entering Najafgarh.

“After the construction of the elevated road, people from more than 200 colonies including Prem Nagar, New Gopal Nagar, Gopal Nagar Extension, and Lokesh Park will get relief from traffic jams,” he said.
The Deputy CM said that the Najafgarh-Phirni Road which is one of the main routes followed by people commuting between Delhi and Haryana gets heavily jammed during peak hours. 

“But after this new elevated corridor is completed commuters will not have to enter Najafgarh to cross the city. They can use the elevated corridor and save their travel time,” he said.

Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the project will be a boon for everyone commuting through Najafgarh to Bahadurgarh or Jhajjar or other parts of adjoining states. This 4.8 km of the radial elevated corridor will be another landmark road stretch that will help in decongesting Najafgarh city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Najafgarh elevated corridor Manish Sisodia Kailash Gehlot
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp