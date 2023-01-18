Tech corner: Latest gadgets that you can't say no to

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

WATCH SO CHIC!

Citizen has a range of watches called the CZ Smart Wear OS which come with great horological design integrated with Wear OS goodness. The resulting product has the benefits of activity tracking along with the goodness of traditional watchmaking design. citizenwatch.com

FAST AND FANCY

Tecno has launched a portable 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, which can support up to 16 connections and does so with a 3000mAh battery. TR 109 allows speeds up to 300 Mbps with 2*2 MIMO tech. Along with the Translink app, users can manage Wi-Fi and access devices

at any time. amazon.in

SMART HOROLOGY

The Gizmore Gizfit Plasma is a BT calling smartwatch with a large1.9 HD Display. It comes in multiple colours and is easy to set up. Features include SpO2 monitor, wireless charging, multi sports modes, etc. The watch looks good on the wrist and comes with elegant silicone straps. A great product from Gizmore. gizmore.in

