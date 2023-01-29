Entry & exit from Gate No 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Chowk metro station may witness long queues at entry point as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced to close entry and exit gates from January 29 for civil renovation work. Informing passengers on Twitter, DMRC said, “Entry and exit from gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29th (Sunday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use gate number 3 for entry and exit.”

A senior official of DMRC said the gate will remain closed for passengers till further notice. “Gate 3 and 4 are adjacent to each other, so we are not expecting huge queues at the entry and exit gates,” added the official.

Talking about the renovation work, officials said that this is a routine process. DMRC on a regular basis does the renovation work at every metro station.

With more than 3.7 lakh footfall, the Rajiv Chowk metro station with two interchange stations Yellow (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) and Blue (Dwarka-Vaishali- Noida City Centre) Lines was the busiest stop till 2018. As per the latest data, the station footfall records 2.2 lakh.

Passengers travelling to the NOIDA and the Dwarka usually commute through this station. In weekends, the citizens used the Rajiv Chowk metro station to visit Connaught Place, one of the key locations of the national capital.

“This surely creates trouble for the daily passengers as during the peak time and weekends, the station witnesses’ huge rush. In this situation, the passengers may have to wait longer for the entry,” said one of the commuters.

