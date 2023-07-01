Home Cities Delhi

Police ask another Railway engineer to join probe in Delhi electrocution case

It was learnt that he was supposed to supervise the electrical infrastructure at the New Delhi Railway station complex and lapses were found on part of his supervision

Published: 01st July 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Railway Station where the electrocution happened | file photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Another senior engineer of the Indian Railways has been bound down by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of a woman due to electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station recently, officials said on Friday. Gopal Kumar (37), a resident of Qutub Vihar in Chhawla area, was asked to join the probe on Thursday during which it was learnt that he was supposed to supervise the electrical infrastructure at the New Delhi Railway station complex and lapses were found on part of his supervision, they said.

DCP (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said that during the further course of investigation, on Thursday, Senior Section Engineer Gopal Kumar was asked to join in the investigation. After his interrogation, he has been bound down under section 41.1A CrPC in accordance with the procedure.

This section means that the police officer shall, in all cases, where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence, to appear before him or at such other place as may be specified in the notice.

The action against Kumar comes a day after another senior section engineer Bharat Bhushan (40) was asked to join the investigation and subsequently was bound down in connection with the incident.
According to police, the site of the electrocution incident was inspected on June 27.

“After inspection, the spot was handed over to railway authorities for upkeep and repair. On June 27, Bhushan was asked to join the investigation. After his interrogation, he was bound down under CrPC section 41.1A,” the officer had said. Sakshi Ahuja (34) died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex on Sunday amid rainfall.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires which were lying on the spot. The victim’s husband Ankit Ahuja has blamed the national transporter for negligence and demanded strict action against the erring officials. A case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was lodged against unidentified persons following the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Railway Station Delhi electrocution case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp