Home Cities Delhi

 Delhi Power Minister Atishi writes to newly-appointed DERC chairperson to take oath 

Replying to Kumar’s mail, Atishi said she has asked the power department to take disciplinary action against the officers involved in the miscommunication.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Power Minister Atishi has written to newly-appointed DERC Chairman Justice (Retd) Umesh Kumar, requesting him to take oath of office on July 3 or 4, sources said. Justice Kumar was appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on June 21.

Lt Governor VK Saxena had earlier this week written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging the “unnecessary delay” in administering the oath of office to Justice Kumar and said it should be done without further delay.

Sources said Kejriwal forwarded the letter to Atishi the same day and asked her to administer the oath “as early as possible”. In her communication to Justice Kumar, Atishi blamed the Power department for the confusion.

Justice Kumar, a former Allahabad High Court judge, in a letter to the department, had said it was only after he was communicated that the minister would not be available in the national capital after June 29 that he came to Delhi.

He said he had made himself available to take the oath of office between June 26 and June 28 since Atishi was available on those days. “Unfortunately, Honourable Minister, Power, GNCTD, could not find time for the oath in these three days. I am constrained to note that the entire event could have been managed more professionally which would have led to an avoidable to-and-fro travel to Delhi from my location,” he had said.

Replying to Kumar’s mail, Atishi said she has asked the power department to take disciplinary action against the officers involved in the miscommunication.“This unfortunate situation has arisen because the Power department wrote to you, asking for time for taking of oath without my instructions or without checking my availability. If in fact, the Power department had sought my availability before approaching you, then this unfortunate situation would not have arisen,” Atishi’s letter said.

Atishi had written to Saxena, calling Justice Kumar’s appointment “patently illegal and unconstitutional”.
However, to avoid “constitutional brinkmanship”, she will be administering the oath of office to the retired justice, the minister had said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DERCDelhi Power Minister Atishi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp