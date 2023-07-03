Excise policy scam: Delhi HC dismisses Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

A single bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected bail for AAP's former communication overseer Vijay Nair, Hyderabad-based businessman, Abhishek Boinpally and Pernod Ricard's executive Benoy Babu, who are co-accused in the liquor scam case.

"In view of the high political power held by the accused (Sisodia) and his position in the party, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out," Justice Sharma said in the order.

The high court also pointed out that the applicant has failed to meet the twin condition for the grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) as well as the triple test for grant of bail while dismissing the plea.

Earlier, the high court had already dismissed Sisodia's bail petition and interim bail petitions including one which moved on grounds of wife's deteriorating medical condition in the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

