Home Cities Delhi

Two AAP MLAs sentenced till ‘rising of court’ for rioting, attacking policemen

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel passed the directions while upholding a magisterial court order which convicted both politicians on September 7, 2022.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A special judge on Monday gave AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha the nominal sentence of ‘till rising of the court’ for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in north Delhi in 2015. Given the ‘Rising of the court’ sentence is not allowed to leave the court till it concludes for the day.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel passed the directions while upholding a magisterial court order which convicted both politicians on September 7, 2022. The judge, however, modified the six-month jail term awarded to Tripathi and three months to Jha. The Metropolitan Magistrate awarded the jail term on January 5, 2023. While modifying the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each in the case.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the totality of the facts, it would be appropriate that the appellants are sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court for the offence under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC, read with Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC,’ the judge said. Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is the MLA from Model Town while Sanjeev Jha represents Burari.

The metropolitan magistrate had also convicted 15 others in a case of rioting and causing hurt to police personnel at a police station. They were found guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in the prosecution of common object) of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP MLA attacked policemen
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp