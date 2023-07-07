Chiefs of NSUI, ABVP face-off on PM Modi's Delhi university visit

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary year sparked discussions among the university’s students. Two key student unions, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students Union of India (NSUI), hold contrasting views regarding his visit to the university. Amit Pandey interviewed the presidents of these unions to delve into their perspectives on this matter.

How do you see the recent visit of PM Narendra Modi to the University of Delhi?

Kunal Sehrawat: As the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi is welcome at every educational institute. However, it will be better for the nation that he first looks at the Manipur situation rather than photo ops. PM’s complete metro journey is pre-planned. All the students with whom he interacted were associated with the ABVP and BJP. It is hilarious that after consistently criticizing Rahul Gandhi, now he (Modi) imitates his style by travelling through the metro.

Will this event affect the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election?

Kunal Sehrawat: I don’t believe the Prime Minister’s visit will have a significant impact on the DUSU election. Delhi University (DU) is home to students from all over the country, and many of them have experienced the BJP’s governance in their respective states. Despite being young voters, they are well-informed about the Prime Minister’s political track record. The students will not be swayed by the PM’s comments on momos and chai.

What are your preparations for the upcoming DUSU elections?

Kunal Sehrawat: As we know, the undergraduate admission process has begun. Therefore, we have launched a helpline number for DU aspirants to address their grievances. Once the admission process is completed, we will initiate a membership drive across the University. Our primary focus will be on assisting first-year students. In the upcoming election, we will campaign on issues such as the relaunching of buses for students and Metro fare concessions for them.

How do you see the recent visit of PM Narendra Modi to the University of Delhi?

Akshit Dahiya: The Prime Minister’s visit to the University is a proud moment for DU and its students. In its centenary year, the university has organized various programs on campus, and it concludes with a warm welcome for the Prime Minister. The way the PM connects with the students during the metro journey and his knowledge about the popular meeting hotspots of DU’s students reflect his understanding of youth-related issues.

Will this event affect the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election?

Akshit Dahiya: The association of the PM’s visit with the DUSU election would not be appropriate. The PM’s presence is as a chief guest for the valedictory ceremony of the centenary year, and not for political election campaigning. Furthermore, the issues involved in the DUSU election are distinct from national issues, making any comparison between the two irrelevant.

What are your preparations for the upcoming elections?

Akshit Dahiya: Unlike other student unions, we did not blow the bugle during the election season. ABVP has the highest number of members in the world, and we always stand with the students regardless of the election. During the COVID pandemic, ABVP addressed the grievances of all students who reached out to us. We will contest this year’s election based on our positive work over the last four years and aim to win with a larger vote margin than in the 2019 elections. This year, we are determined to secure victory on all four seats.

