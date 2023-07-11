Home Cities Delhi

Cops may approach IB to check antecedents of Pakistani woman who entered India illegally

When the media persons interviewed the couple, what emerges out is all love and no hatred -- seems like a story from the famous Bollywood flick Gadar.

NEW DELHI:  Since the Pakistan woman Seema Ghulam Haidar was caught by the Noida Police and found illegally residing in India, people have been swarming like flies to their house in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area. When the media persons interviewed the couple, what emerges out is all love and no hatred -- seems like a story from the famous Bollywood flick Gadar.

A common man may be infatuated with their love story; however, the police do not think that way and it is just a case for them which needs proper investigation from all angles, including the ‘spy’ angle especially as the woman is not from any ordinary country.

Official sources told this newspaper that Seema Ghulam Haidar’s brother had once applied in the Pakistan Army, however, he failed to qualify the examination.  This was revealed during the interrogation of the woman who came from across the border.

The Noida Police may soon approach the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Bureau of Immigration to verify all what has been told by Seema to them. It was learnt that the Noida cops had even found two decades-old VCR cassettes at the house of Sachin, the so-called lover-turned-husband of Seema. When Seema was asked about it, she told cops that the cassettes contain some of his pictures.

Apart from the VCR cassettes, the police had also recovered 4 sim cards from Seema’s possession along with one broken mobile phone which has been sent for forensic examination. Sources also told this newspaper that one team of Noida Police has already been dispatched for Kathmandu where the couple had stayed for a while and then illegally entered India along with her four children. The couple claim that they got married at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. Haider and Sachin say they got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019. 

Noida police team visits Kathmandu
