Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro ridership goes up after flooding

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destination.

Published: 15th July 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A Delhi Metro train moves slowly over the bridge spanning the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro recorded above average ridership in the last 3 days, indicating that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in the period amid flooding in several key areas in the national due to swollen Yamuna.

The average ridership figure for the DMRC stands at 55-60 lakh, a senior official said. On July 11, more than 62 lakh passengers took metro for travelling, while the figures for July 12 and 13 were 61,32,431 and 61,33,673 respectively, the DMRC said in a statement.

It suggests that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in this period amid flooding in several key areas in Delhi due to rise in water level of Yamuna in the last few days, the official said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destination. Delhi Metro also shared that on July 14, the line utilisation figures stood at 62,74,598, while the figure for July 7 was 61,63,784.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp