Delhi Metro ridership goes up after flooding

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro recorded above average ridership in the last 3 days, indicating that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in the period amid flooding in several key areas in the national due to swollen Yamuna.

The average ridership figure for the DMRC stands at 55-60 lakh, a senior official said. On July 11, more than 62 lakh passengers took metro for travelling, while the figures for July 12 and 13 were 61,32,431 and 61,33,673 respectively, the DMRC said in a statement.

It suggests that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in this period amid flooding in several key areas in Delhi due to rise in water level of Yamuna in the last few days, the official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destination. Delhi Metro also shared that on July 14, the line utilisation figures stood at 62,74,598, while the figure for July 7 was 61,63,784.

