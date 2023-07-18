Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police file chargesheet against Gogi gang member Deepak Boxer

Special judge Shailender Malik has put up the charge sheet against Deepak Pahal alias Boxer for consideration on July 28.

Published: 18th July 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Deepak 'Boxer', a wanted fugitive in India, centre .(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against gangster Deepak Boxer in a court here, accusing him of running organised crime. The special cell of the Delhi Police charged Deepak, an alleged member of the Gogi gang, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in its final report filed on July 13. 

Special judge Shailender Malik has put up the charge sheet against Deepak Pahal alias Boxer for consideration on July 28. The court had on July 11 refused to extend the investigation period beyond 90 days in a case against Deepak, saying it is expected in the law that an investigating agency would carry out the probe earnestly without unnecessary delay. 

Such exercise cannot be taken as a mere formality as it involves the valuable right of liberty of the accused involved, it said. Deepak Pahal alias Boxer was declared a “proclaimed offender” on December 9, 2020, in this case, the police said. He was arrested on April 15, 2023, following his deportation from Mexico in April this year, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Boxer Gogi gang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp