‘Health of flood-affected priority; traffic to move at snail’s pace’ 

NEW DELHI: After days of experiencing turmoil due to the floods, the national capital is finally recovering as the level of the Yamuna recedes. Number of roads have been re-opened to facilitate smooth movement traffic on Monday. However, some are still under regulations to ensure the safety of the population.

Traffic movement resumed for medium to light vehicles on Ring Road; for both routes: between Wazirabad flyover via Majnu Ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere Gate, as well as from ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass up till IP flyover. Additionally, the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad, on both routes, has been opened for light vehicles and buses.

In view of waterlogging just before the IP flyover, commuters are advised to take a left turn towards Vikas Marg, and further take a loop, or a U-turn towards Sarai Kale Khan. In addition to the Ring Road route from Sarai Kale Khan to the IP flyover via Geeta colony Underpass towards ISBT has been opened for medium and light vehicles via Hanuman Setu.

Furthermore, keeping the slippery and muddy conditions of the roads in mind, the MG Road from Rajghat to Shantivan and from Shantivan to Y point remains closed to traffic. Lastly, the Old Iron Bridge Pushta to Shamshan Ghat is closed to traffic. The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters of extreme care and attention while driving and to plan their journey accordingly.

‘Relief camps to be kept clean, stocked with meds’

The Delhi government will ensure that all flood relief camps are kept clean and stocked with medicines and has issued instructions to officials to that end, Development Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said. “It is the government’s duty to provide assistance and support to those affected by the disaster. Arrangements have been made to provide accommodation, including provisions for carpets and mattresses to ensure their comfort,” Rai said while visiting a relief camp in Bela Gaon near Raj Gat Depot. “Special attention is being given to children, and medical facilities have been set up for their well-being,” he said.

