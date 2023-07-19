Man who cheated jeweller of Rs 6 crore by posing as GST inspector held in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man who along with his accomplices cheated a Ludhiana-based jeweller of 10kg gold plates valued at approximately Rs 6 crore by impersonating the Inspectors of central GST officers, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar alias Toppi, a resident of Ludhiana, used to go to the GST office in a routine manner and had gained some knowledge of the working of GST officers. DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh said an FIR was registered on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, in which he stated that he purchases gold from Delhi in routine for making gold jewellery and sells it in the local market.

“On July 10, he sent his driver Balraj and worker Rajan Bawa to take the delivery of gold from Delhi with GST bills. Around 9 pm they took the delivery of gold and left for Ludhiana (Punjab) in an Ertiga car. Around 9:30 pm when they reached near Haryana Maitri Bhawan, Near West Enclave, one white i20 car overtook them and two unknown persons came out of that i20 Hyundai car and introduced themselves as Inspector from the Central GST department,” the DCP said.

The impersonators claimed that they had information about having unauthorised gold in the car. Thereafter, those two persons asked for the bills of the said 10 gold plates (one kg each) and took the gold while asking the driver to come to their office of CGST.

Then, on July 11, when Kumar reached Delhi and personally visited the concerned office of Central GST and tried to know the details as well as facts about those GST Inspectors and about his gold but all was of no result. Further, Rajan was not in his contract since July 11, hence he had full doubt that Rajan along with some unknown persons had cheated him in association with those impersonating GST Inspectors.

During the probe, about 100 CCTV cameras were checked and call details were analyzed. “On the basis of technical surveillance, Sushil was arrested from Khanna, Punjab. At his instance, 8 gold plates out of 10 have been recovered from his house,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that he knew the complainant’s worker Rajan for two years. “He planned a conspiracy with Rajan and some other persons to cheat the jeweller by impersonating CGST officers,” the official added.

