Spotlight on Millets

ritaja roy By

Express News Service

Ganesh Joshi, the agricultural minister of Uttarakhand, who was recently in the city, launched the Shree Anna initiative. The event, held at The Lalit, New Delhi, saw Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, in attendance to support the cause of India’s Millet Mission.

The Shree Anna campaign comes as a follow-up of the UN’s declaration that 2023 will be the Year of Millets.

The initiative is a pan-India promotion of the diverse range of millets grown in India. It also highlights the health benefits and nutritional value of the crops.

Pooja Gaur, a representative of the state government of Uttarakhand at the event and the chairperson of the Fediz Kapshad Bahuudeshiya Sahakari Samiti Limited, mentions that there are many reasons why these homegrown crops deserve attention.

“Millets are rich in protein and calcium. One cup of mandua [finger millet] is equivalent to three glasses of milk. In addition, these crops are easy to grow and does not require chemicals,” she pointed out.

Apart from health benefits, the Indian Millet Mission is also contributing towards the economy. According to government reports, about 2.5 crore small farmers are directly involved in millet production in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statement, expressed his support for the initiative.

He mentioned, “India’s Millet Mission- the campaign for Shree Anna will prove to be a boon for 2.5 crore farmers of the country.” He also added, “Millets bring with them endless possibilities.”

In a testament to these possibilities, the Healthy Millet Menu at The Lalit, a brainchild of Executive Chef Ravi Kant, offered guests a versatile range of dishes. From starters, like crunchy edamame and amaranth salad to main courses, like ragi idlis, millets were involved in each dish in some capacity.

