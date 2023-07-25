Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to install 500 water ATMs near slums, densely populated areas

With this launch, the underprivileged sections of the city will now have access to the same quality of RO water that has long been accessible to the more affluent segments of society.

Published: 25th July 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

water ATMs delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration of a water ATM, at Mayapuri in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide clean water to every household in the city, the Delhi government has planned to install 500 water ATMs to provide drinking water treated using the Reverse Osmosis (RO) process to people in slums and other such densely populated areas, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The Delhi government said that the initiative is aimed to eliminate the reliance on water tankers and empower communities with reliable and convenient access to safe drinking water.

Kejriwal inaugurated the first Water-ATM at Mayapuri Phase Two Khajan Basti, marking the beginning of a new era for water distribution in the city. 

With this launch, the underprivileged sections of the city will now have access to the same quality of RO water that has long been accessible to the more affluent segments of society.

The government said that the Water-ATMs operate through a user-friendly system, where consumers are provided with Water-ATM Cards. Each card enables users to collect 20 litres of water per day from the designated RO plants for free.

Under the pilot project, four RO plants have already been established, and the process of setting up an impressive network of 500 additional RO plants is currently underway.

Kejriwal said that there are several such areas where water is supplied to the citizens through water tankers. "Using recent technology the government has decided to start a new initiative in such densely populated areas.”  

He added, “We will be installing tubewells, but this can only be done in areas where the water level is high. The issue with installing tubewells is that the water quality is not good. So now we will pass the water from tubewells through an RO.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water atms clean drinking water delhi floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp