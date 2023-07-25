Dengue cases in Delhi rise to 65 this month, Gurugram too put on alert

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: Amid the monsoon and water logging in many areas after the floods, the cases of dengue nearly doubled in a week’s time with the tally of this month rising to 65. The city recorded 49 cases of dengue in the last week while it had logged 27 cases previously.

However, no death due to the infection has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the cumulative tally of the year for vector-borne illness has risen to 187, according to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The cases reported so far are the highest in the past six years.

Meanwhile, citing a possible outbreak, the drug control department has banned the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of painkillers amid the possible spike in cases of dengue and chikungunya as these drugs interfere with the production of blood platelets which could turn fatal for the patients of mosquitogenic diseases.

The authority has asked chemists to avoid the OTC sale of medicines from aspirin, ibuprofen & diclofenac groups. It also warned of stringent action if any retail chemist is found violating the instructions.

Besides, the union of municipal workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against vector-borne diseases in the city, have called for an indefinite strike from July 31 citing their regularisation among other demands which have not been met so far.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram health department confirmed three dengue cases on Monday. It has also identified 58 suspected dengue patients and sent them for blood sample testing.

