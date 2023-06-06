Home Cities Delhi

Garipalli Swaraj: A hardworking dreamer

Garipalli Swaraj, a senior designer at The New Indian Express left us after suffering a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Sunday.

Garipalli Swaraj, senior designer at The New Indian Express

By Sabari Gireesh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Garipalli Swaraj, a senior designer at The New Indian Express left us after suffering a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Sunday. He was 34 years old. A friend. A guide, there can never be a better eulogy for this ‘true human being’. Yet, the words in the quote describe Swaraj the best.

Swaraj joined TNIE group at its Vijayawada office in 2016, later shifting to its Hyderabad editorial. In June last year, he relocated to New Delhi. He hails from Siddipet in Telangana. Garipalli Raghunath is his father.

Having completed over 10 years of selfless service in the media, Swaraj also reported for a Telangana television. He also worked as a sub-editor, before making the switch to designing. He has earlier worked with Telangana Today, Metro India and Urdu daily Salar.

We remember Swaraj as a dreamer, a hard worker – or a hardworking dreamer. He gave us strength, love and hope.  He will be forever remembered.

