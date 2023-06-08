Natya Kumbh Festival: Thoughtful theatrics

Ryan Thomas By

In today’s day and age, where the consumer is bombarded by online content, they get drawn towards live experiences, which they can relate to. And I think, there is no live experience as powerful and moving as theatre,” shared Ankur Kalra, producer of the Natya Kumbh Festival—a theatre festival organised by event and live experiences agency, Vibgyor. Theatre has always mesmerised audiences—the moments presented to them after the curtain rises not only ignites emotions but also intellect and boundless imagination.

Through its unique ability to provoke thought, inspire change, and allow people to engage in crucial conversations, theatre leaves an indelible mark on our cultural tapestry. With that same spirit, Natya Kumbh aims to capture the audiences through diverse genres—from comedy and drama to satire and patriotism.

At this event—it commenced on June 4 and will continue till June 11—audiences will get to witness nine plays penned by playwright Mrinal Mathur. The week-long extravaganza will also bring together renowned theatre troupes and directors from all corners of the country. “It is truly a theatre kumbh [pop]—fresh, sober, simple, suave and massively effective—consisting of a wide range of plays,” shared Dr M Sayeed Alam, who has directed Lal Quile Ka Aakhri Mukadma, a play that revisits the historic INA trials from 1945.

At the core of Natya Kumbh lies an unwavering commitment to presenting nuanced perspectives. The plays serve as a meeting ground for diverse ideas and ideologies, fostering a space for dialogue and understanding. From the complex dynamics of Kashmir to the impact of the farm laws and the farmer’s movement, the plays that will be staged at Natya Kumbh shed light on India’s history. They employ biting satire, humorous wordplay, and draw inspiration from mythology and history to cover varied themes—from unmasking the hypocrisy of the middle class to exploring the impact of the #MeToo movement as well as delving into other topics such as gender, feminism, etc.

An upcoming production Teen Tumhari Taraf’s director Amar Sah described the play as “a series of sketches that intertwine several denizens of middle-class urban India”. Sah added, “The audience wades through laughter inducing truisms as they bump into several familiar characters. All of them, every single one; connected through a common thread of hypocrisy.”

Talking about the future of the festival, Ankur concluded, “We see Natya Kumbh as the beginning of a movement, which helps bring alive conversations in today’s polarised world. We plan to take this to multiple cities across the country post the completion of the first edition here.”

