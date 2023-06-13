Home Cities Delhi

Court refuses to grant transit remand to 2 KTF operatives

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday refused to grant transit remand of two alleged operatives of the banned terrorist outfit ‘Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)’ to Punjab police, saying the application was belated.
Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Isha Singh noted that the accused were to be produced before the court in Punjab on Monday on a production warrant it had issued earlier.

The judge said the application was filed on Monday at 11.55 am and, even if the application to take the accused to Punjab was allowed, it would not be possible to produce them in the court before 5 pm.
“If the accused had to be produced before the court concerned in Jagraon, Punjab, the investigating officer should have filed the application in time... This application is belated,” the judge said.

The accused, Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, allegedly associated with Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Dhalla, are now in judicial custody in a case lodged by the National Investigation Agency. Punjab police had sought their transit remand in a case of extortion fired at Jagraon Sadar station at Ludhiana. 

Comments

