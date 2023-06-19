Slow down and savour life ; World Sauntering Day 

Ryan Thomas By

Express News Service

In the chaotic order of our modern world, where time seems to slip through our fingers like sand, it’s important to pause and reflect on the beauty of living life at a leisurely pace. June 19 marks World Sauntering Day, a day dedicated to the art of slowing down and cherishing the moments as they unfold.

On this occasion, individuals are encouraged to choose their own speed, embrace the world around them, and truly live in the present.The benefits of sauntering extend beyond the realm of physical well-being. Engaging in slow walks can lead to increased cerebral blood flow and also increases levels of dopamine and serotonin, which improves mood. As this day dawns upon us, let us take inspiration from the citizens of Delhi as they share their thoughts on what sauntering means to them.

Arpita Chatterjee, content writer

I enjoy strolling through the streets of Delhi, observing the city’s vibrant culture. It’s a chance to appreciate the details, the hidden gems that often go unnoticed in our busy lives. It allows me to savour the present moment and truly connect with the essence of my surroundings.

Mihir Kattimani,IT professional

In this fast-paced tech industry, we’re constantly chasing deadlines. But on this day, I will take a break and go for a walk. It not only clears my mind but also sparks creativity and innovative ideas. A walk somehow has become my secret weapon for finding balance in a world of algorithms and codes.

Nupur Sah, resident

World Sauntering Day serves as a gentle reminder that life is not a race to the finish line. As a city teeming with relentless activity, Delhi can be overwhelming at times. On this day, I choose to walk through its markets, allowing myself to appreciate the diversity that surrounds me.

Rooplekha Das, travel writer

For me going on morning walks is something that helps me to set the tone for the entire day. It helps me focus on my work and also gives me a sense of accomplishment. In the regular hustle and bustle of city life, sauntering gives me a sense of pleasure and helps me to reconnect with myself and also reduces my stress and anxiety. I strongly believe that physical and mental well-being are interlinked.

Sakshay Arora, resident

I don’t know about sauntering per se, but as an IT professional, I find it important to take a step back to take two steps forward. I like doing nothing sometimes. I like to lie down, get bored and enjoy life. It’s a good feeling.

