Home Cities Delhi

Neural melodies

On World Music Day, we ask city-based musicians about artificial intelligence, its uses in the industry, ethical implications and more

Published: 21st June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Music_ AI

Rock band Parikrama

By Ryan Thomas
Express News Service

World Music Day marks a global appreciation for the art form and its profound impact on our lives. As technology continues to push boundaries, a topic of great interest among musicians is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the world of music. Renowned musicians and experts share their insights, highlighting both the potential and ethical implications of AI in this ever-evolving industry.

Subir Malik, the founder and organist of the iconic rock band Parikrama acknowledges the dual nature of AI’s influence. He notes that while AI technology can streamline music creation, copying someone’s voice or music without consent raises ethical concerns. “At this stage, I believe AI can only serve as an inspiration and is not advanced enough to replace us,” he asserts.

Malik emphasises the importance of addressing ethical implications and ensuring that AI is used responsibly in the music industry. He adds, “I heard that Paul McCartney used John Lennon’s voice and is ready to release a song using AI. That seems great because the artist is using it for their release, which I find ethical.”

Many like Tarana Marwah, producer and singer, believe in leveraging AI to enhance music creation, rather than replacing human talent. “AI-driven consumption can help people tailor their playlists to their preferences. We often face problems with digital audio workstations (DAWs) and live recording setups. AI can assist in distribution and data analysis, helping artists reach their target audience,” Marwah explains.

However, Jashan Bhumkar, a classical singer and entrepreneur, holds a perspective grounded in the timeless nature of music. Bhumkaracknowledges that AI can offer unique combinations of melodies and rhythms, thanks to its ability to analyse vast amounts of data. But he emphasises that music’s essence lies in evoking emotion, challenging AI to capture the depth of human expression. He explains, “Any form of art is primarily about emotion. It is not merely an intellectual exercise. An intelligently composed melody is of little use if it fails to evoke emotion from the artist and stir emotions in the listener.”

Bodhisattwa Ghosh, guitarist and composer of The Bodhisattwa Trio, agrees to that. “Making music ultimately relies on the soul. Machines will never be able to create anything truly original and artistic, no matter how advanced the programs become. However, it can eliminate tedious tasks like programming and make the workflow easier, especially when working with electronic sounds.”

He cautions against becoming overly reliant on technology and highlights the importance of hard work and human creativity. Ghosh acknowledges his apprehension about the future impact of AI on music, wondering whether it will be a force for the better or worse. Despite his reservations, he acknowledges his intention to explore AI in his future projects.

While AI has the potential to facilitate various aspects of music production, the consensus among these
musicians is that the soul and creativity of music reside within the human experience. As the industry continues to navigate the ethical implications, it is clear that the future of AI in music holds both opportunities and challenges, offering a symphony of possibilities yet to be fully explored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Music Day Parikrama AI technology
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp