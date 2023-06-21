Home Cities Delhi

Third suspect apprehended in connection with Delhi University student murder case

Nikhil Chauhan, a student of DU’s School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death outside the Aryabhatta College after he objected to his girlfriend being allegedly harassed by another student.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A third suspect involved in the murder of a first-year Delhi University (DU) student here has been apprehended, officials said on Tuesday. He was identified as Talib, a student of the School of Open Learning. Police said he was held after several raids in the national capital.

According to the police officials, Talib claimed he was not involved in the killing. Earlier, two people were arrested in the case. They were identified as Rahul, a first-year student who lived in Delhi’s Bindapur area, and his friend Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri who worked at a T-shirt factory. Police said Haroon was Rahul’s tenant.

Nikhil Chauhan, a student of DU’s School of Open Learning, was stabbed to death on Sunday outside the Aryabhatta College in the South Campus area after he objected to his girlfriend being allegedly harassed by another student. After family members of Nikhil Chauhan alleged that his murder was pre-planned, police said the angle of conspiracy will be verified after the arrest of other persons involved in the case.

Meanwhile, a court on Tuesday remanded the two people arrested in the case in the custody of police for five days for interrogation. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika allowed the application by the Investigating Officer (IO) seeking custodial interrogation of Rahul and Haroon for five days.

