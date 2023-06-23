Home Cities Delhi

Atishi: Government to move SC over appointment of DERC chief

A statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s office on Wednesday night said Justice Kumar has been appointed the DERC chairman by President Droupadi Murmu.

Published: 23rd June 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will move the Supreme Court against the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, power minister Atishi said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, she said the government had recommended the name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha for the post on June 21.

However, it was “sidelined and former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar was appointed as the chairman by the BJP-led Centre. This has been done to ‘trouble’ the elected government of Delhi. In the coming days, we will approach the Supreme Court against this ‘illegal’ appointment,” she said.

The L-G office statement, however, said the appointment of Kumar comes as Shrivastava expressed his inability to take charge due to “family commitments and requirements” through communication on June 15. In another development, Atishi, who also holds the portfolio of PWD minister,  urged Lieutenant GovernorVK Saxena to withdraw “his decision” to demolish 14 religious structures, as a row erupted over the removal of a grille near a temple earlier in the day.  

“People’s faith is attached to temples and other religious structures. That is why I urge you to withdraw this decision of demolishing 11 temples and three mazars so that the religious feelings of people are not hurt,” she wrote in a letter addressed to him.

Atishi said she was informed by PWD officials that earlier in the year when the file to demolish the structures had come to the then Home Minister Manish Sisodia, he had opposed it. “But when this file came to you, you rejected his proposal and directed that the religious structures should be demolished,” she wrote.

