Chargesheet in Shahbad Dairy case filed in POCSO court

The accused, Mohammed Sahil Khan (20), was also charged various sections of IPC, Arms Act and under the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sahil, accused in the 16-year-old Delhi girl murder case. (Photo | ANI)

Mohammad Sahil Khan, accused in the 16-year-old Delhi girl murder case. (File Photo | ANI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  DELHI Police has filed a 640- page chargesheet in the Shahbad Dairy murder case where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in full public view. The chargesheet was filed before a POCSO court.

The accused, Mohammed Sahil Khan (20), was also charged various sections of IPC, Arms Act and under the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The incident took place in the intervening night of May 28- 29 when Khan bludgeoned the minor girl to death with a knife and crushed her head with boulders.

In a purported video of the gruesome murder, Khan could be seen ferociously stabbing the minor to death on a street in outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The girl’s head was broken into four parts due to the impact of stabbing and smashing through stones.

The autopsy report revealed that she had 34 wounds on her body and her skull was broken, sources said. “A total of 11 wounds were detected on her vital organs. Her left lung was punctured due to stabbing and her intestines were protruding from the body. There was a deep wound below the abdomen,” sources added.

