India’s ‘biggest’ food court to come up in Chandni Chowk under PPP model

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mega food court is set to come up in Chandni Chowk. Purported as the biggest in India, the food court, spawned in 1 lakh square feet, is being developed to cater a seating capacity of 2,000 people. The project is part of the government’s redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk.

A major real estate firm Omaxe Limited and Municipal Corporation of Delhi are jointly collaborating, on the model of Public Private Partnership (PPP), for the project. In a statement released on Tuesday, the real estate major said that the project will further strengthen the food legacy of Chandni Chowk.

“Chandni Chowk is famous for its delicacies and rich food culture. Having India’s largest food court here will allow various brands across QSR’, multiple service options, and casual dining restaurants to establish their presence,” the statement read.

Besides, the mall where this food court is going to come up will be equipped with hi-tech security system and multilevel parking to accommodate more than 2,200 cars. The firm also informed that it has signed up with established food chains both domestic and international F&B brands.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. said “Omaxe Chowk is focused on facilitating a seamless and organised retail experience for visitors and shoppers. In this, one cannot forget the richness of Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi in its food legacy. Considering the same, we have created India’s largest food court in Omaxe Chowk.

Various brands are already onboarded with us and the food court is 80 percent leased out. The response from the brands has been overwhelming and we are in advanced talks with a few of the key F&B brands.”

