Home Cities Delhi

India’s ‘biggest’ food court to come up in Chandni Chowk under PPP model

The project is part of the government’s redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The project is part of the government’s redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk

The project is part of the government’s redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mega food court is set to come up in Chandni Chowk. Purported as the biggest in India, the food court, spawned in 1 lakh square feet, is being developed to cater a seating capacity of 2,000 people.  The project is part of the government’s redevelopment plan of Chandni Chowk.

A major real estate firm Omaxe Limited and Municipal Corporation of Delhi are jointly collaborating, on the model of Public Private Partnership (PPP), for the project. In a statement released on Tuesday, the real estate major said that the project will further strengthen the food legacy of Chandni Chowk.

“Chandni Chowk is famous for its delicacies and rich food culture. Having India’s largest food court here will allow various brands across QSR’, multiple service options, and casual dining restaurants to establish their presence,” the statement read. 

Besides, the mall where this food court is going to come up will be equipped with hi-tech security system and multilevel parking to accommodate more than 2,200 cars. The firm also informed that it has signed up with established food chains both domestic and international F&B brands.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. said “Omaxe Chowk is focused on facilitating a seamless and organised retail experience for visitors and shoppers. In this, one cannot forget the richness of Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi in its food legacy. Considering the same, we have created India’s largest food court in Omaxe Chowk. 

Various brands are already onboarded with us and the food court is 80 percent leased out. The response from the brands has been overwhelming and we are in advanced talks with a few of the key F&B brands.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandni Chowk Mega food court PPP
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp