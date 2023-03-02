Home Cities Delhi

IGI facial recognition system to help make boarding faster

Authorities said that DigiYatra is a digital platform for air travellers which aims to make travel more convenient and efficient for passengers by using facial recognition technology.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to save the time of passengers during check-in, security, and boarding process, the authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport will enable all entry and boarding gates at Terminals 2 and 3 with a facial recognition system --DigiYatra. 

The installation will be completed by the end of this month, the authority said on Wednesday. “DIAL is working to make all the entry and boarding gates of Terminals 3 and 2 DigiYatra-enabled for an enhanced and seamless passenger experience,” said IGIA’s operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

However, officials said the service will be available to domestic passengers only. Authorities said that DigiYatra is a digital platform for air travellers which aims to make travel more convenient and efficient for passengers by using facial recognition technology.

“The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless,” they added. The initiative was launched in December last year. Officials said that around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra at IGIA’s Terminal 3 every day.

According to DIAL, after enabling all entry points, the passengers will be able to save around 15-25 minutes of their time in the process from entry checks to security checks and boarding gates during peak hours.

TAGS
facial recognition system DigiYatra Indira Gandhi International Airport
