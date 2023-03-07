Ahead of Holika Dahan, BJP burns AAP leaders’ effigies across capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its attack on the ruling AAP, BJP celebrated Holi on Monday by setting fire to effigies of AAP leaders Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, spanning all 70 assembly constituencies.

BJP’s state-working president Virendra Sachdeva, who protested at Hanuman Mandir said that on the occasion of Holika Dahan (which celebrates the victory of good over evil), AAP leaders symbolised liquor scams and corruption.

He said Kejriwal comes to the Hanuman Mandir, to seek the blessings of the Almighty before his endeavours in any election. “With the divine blessings, he was to do good work for people and bring peace to society. But AAP dispensation took steps that proliferated liquor vends in the city, even near religious places and schools, and incentivised consumption of alcohol,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also slammed AAP and alleged “massive corruption” in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy for 2021-22. Bidhuri claimed that under the old liquor policy, liquor worth Rs 20,000 crore was sold every year in Delhi, out of which the government earned Rs 6,000 crore but nothing came from the new policy.

Addressing the party workers, Bidhuri said that the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the Delhi Cabinet amid corruption allegations is a “victory of truth “ while claiming that CM would have to resign as well as he is the mastermind behind the liquor scam.

Hours before the news of the two ministers’ resignations hit the headlines, the BJP had said that it would raise awareness on the “conspiracy” that was hatched to “toy” with the future of youths in Delhi by allowing the “proliferation” of liquor vends. A Delhi court on Monday remanded Sisodia to 14 days of judicial custody.

