Delhi liquor scam: Businessman sent to judicial custody  

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, to Judicial Custody till March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case. At the end of his previous remand period, Dhall, the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, was produced before the special judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court in the city.

His lawyer argued that there is a threat perception against his client, requesting not to keep him in the same jail where other accused of the same case is lodged. Considering Dhall’s prayer, the court asked the jail authorities to keep him in some other jail as per provisions of the jail manual. If this is not possible, the judge said, there should be all necessary arrangements to keep him secure.

Dhall, was arrested last week, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following his questioning. His company Brindco is a major importer and distributor of a variety of liquor brands and related beverages. As per the allegations of the central probe agency, Aman Dhall has conspired with other persons and is actively involved in the formation of policy and facilitating kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recoupment by the South Group through various means.

By such acts, proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of at least Rs 7.68 crore has been generated and Aman Dhall has played a role in the generation, transfer, and concealment of the proceeds of crime and projected the same as untainted, ED says.

As per the claims of ED, Dhal played a big role in formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the ‘south group’, which is allegedly a lobby involved in the corruption related to the now-scrapped liquor policy of Delhi. It was alleged that his role in policy formulation is evidenced by the possession of a copy of the draft policy before it was released. Dhall had forwarded the draft to Binoy Babu, which Babu went on to delete.

