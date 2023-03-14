Home Cities Delhi

Government has no plan to revise power subsidy scheme: AAP

Delhi Power Minister Atishi issued a statement saying that the government has no plans to discontinue power subsidy for any consumer of the state.

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said that it has no plan to revise its scheme and will continue without any restrictions on sanctioned load to consumers. The government alleged that under pressure from the PMO to stop the power subsidy in the national capital, the L-G instructed the Power Department to withdraw the government’s power subsidy based on flawed legal advice. 

However, in a letter dated 6th January 2023, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission recalled its prior advice to the Delhi government on curtailing power subsidies to consumers having connections of fixed load above 5kW or 3kW.

It added that after a detailed examination of various legal provisions of the Electricity Act 2003 and prior to SC judgments, the DERC had concluded that it has no legal basis or jurisdiction to advise the government about the withdrawal of subsidy for any category of consumers.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi issued a statement saying that the government has no plans to discontinue power subsidies for any consumer of the state. “The government is committed to providing 24x7 free electricity to the people. Our power subsidy is not going to be altered. The LG office is deliberately spreading misinformation regarding it,” she said.

She also said the government will “simplify” the process for consumers applying for subsidy or giving it up.  Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that only those who apply for the subsidy will get it. Atishi said the DERC has stated that its advice was legally “incorrect” and it could give advice to the government only on four matters, excluding subsidy.

