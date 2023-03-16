Between hope and despair: Helping Delhi breathe

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

India has been facing a severe environmental crisis with citizens finding it difficult to breathe due to the rising air pollution levels in cities. It is no news that the situation is particularly alarming in Delhi.

In the World Air Quality Report 2022 released by the Swiss air quality technology company IQAir on Tuesday, the capital ranked fourth in the list of most polluted cities globally. The problem is not limited to Delhi alone as 39 Indian cities including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad have also made it to this list. It is imperative that we take immediate action to curb pollution so that citizens can breathe the fresh air to lead healthy lives.

The power of community

Bharati Chaturvedi, founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group notes that the current environmental crisis makes it necessary to “recognise the importance of community action, i.e. advocating for sustainable practises and working together to improve our neighbourhoods.” One must move from individualism to collectivism, and be willing to share resources that can help introduce changes. “By building resilience in our communities, we can make an important contribution to the environment and create a better future for future generations. It is important to realise that individual efforts alone are not enough,” says Chaturvedi.

BEING PROACTIVE

Air pollution aside, Raghav Gupta, who is part of Bhumi NGO—an independent, non-profit organisation that allows citizens to serve as volunteers for multiple causes—notes that Delhi is becoming lifeless due to the replacement of natural land with concrete pavements, which in turn contributes to deforestation and urban heat islands. Planting non-native trees and adopting the throw-away culture only exacerbates the problem, leading to waste often being burned without being separated. Educating youngsters is equally important, mentions Gupta, adding, “We aim to address this by planting indigenous trees and educating children about climate change through engaging events.”

Create a model FOR change

Bhavreen Kandhari who co-founded Warrior Moms—a pan-India advocacy group of mothers fighting for clean air—highlights the importance of effective policies and their implementation in addressing societal challenges. Although individuals can influence policy, it is ultimately the responsibility of policymakers to bring about real change. This is also why it is essential that the government creates a framework that empowers citizens to effect change. “Individual actions such as planting trees or separating waste are not enough to solve environmental problems. To make progress towards a sustainable future, policies must be enforced and citizens must be equipped with the knowledge they need to hold their government accountable,” says Kandhari.

Pushing for transformation

Gurpriya Singh of Help Delhi Breathe, an initiative that brings citizens together to help solve air pollution, says that “emissions from vehicles have become a major source of air pollution. Even the use of air-conditioners and refrigerators only contributes to higher emissions and worsens air pollution.” Such personal choices impact communities that are most exposed to outdoor air such as construction workers, street vendors, and people who cycle to work. Singh says that her organisation encourages citizens to use public transport, walk, and cycle, while bringing the voices of those most affected to the fore. They also worked with artists and youth from low-income settlements to highlight the impact of air pollution on health and well-being, and propose hyper-local solutions.

With Delhi ranking as the fourth-most polluted city on the World Air Quality Report, members of city-based environmental groups share their thoughts on the critical changes that need to be implemented

