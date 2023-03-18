Businessman’s nephew arrested for forging documents to usurp wealth in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested the nephew of Kuber Group’s late owner PK Sharma who allegedly tried to usurp 75% of his property by forging his will, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Amit Sharma (47), was nabbed from Faridabad railway station. Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said the complainant, Rowena Sharma, wife of late PK Sharma, stated that she had received a summon from a civil Court in Ghaziabad (UP) in a matter titled Amit Kumar Sharma vs Rowena Sharma & Others.

The counsel of the complainant appeared in the Civil Court and procured certified copies of the Civil Suit along with documents from the court. “On examination of the said documents, it came to her notice that the signatures and thumb impression of her late husband PK Sharma (former owner of Kuber group) in the enclosed will, on the basis of which the said Civil Suit for permanent injunction was filed by Amit Sharma, are forged,” the officer said.

Notably, in the suit, the plaintiff Amit Sharma had claimed that the husband of the complainant had bequeathed 75% of all his assets and estate upon him. “Amit Sharma along with his associates allegedly created a fabricated will with a fraudulent intention to grab all properties belonging to Kuber Group,” the official said.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the law at the Economic Offence Wing police station and began probing the matter. The official said that during the course of the investigation, forensic experts opined that the signatures of the testator, late PK Sharma, on the will were forged.

