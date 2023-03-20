Education, health may get a lion’s share in this year's Delhi Budget too

Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The education and health sector will continue to be the focus area as both sectors will likely get the lion’s share in Arvind Kejriwal government’s Budget for 2023-24. The two sectors have been the key domain of the AAP-led government ever since it assumed power in the national capital.

The government is planning to increase the number of Dr Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence to accommodate 10,000 children. There is also a proposal to provide new tablets to all Delhi government school teachers, including regular, guest and contractual teachers, vice principals and principals, said sources.

Officials said the AAP-led government, which has won the MCD polls, will focus on upgrading corporation schools through making public schools work closely with their feeder schools in MCD to improve children’s foundational skills.

In the health sector, the government is planning to increase free test facilities at mohalla clinics from 250 to 450 tests. Four of nine new hospitals, which are currently under construction, will be inaugurated next year. Extension of 15 existing hospitals, including Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and GTB, will also be taken up on a mission mode, said officials.

“A massive expansion plan is underway to increase the number of beds available for patients in government hospitals from 14,200 to 30,000,” an official said. The budget will also focus on increasing the total sewage treatment capacity from 632 MGD (million gallons per day) to 890 MGD — a significant increase of 40% in a single year, they said.

