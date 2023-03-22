After fracas with Centre, AAP govt presents Rs 78,800 cr Delhi budget for 2023-24

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi assembly for the financial year 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G-20 preparations.

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year. This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

"I would have been happier if this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech.

The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi with Rs 19,466 crore to be spent on the upgradation of 1,400 kilometres of roads in the next 10 years. The government has allocated Rs 2,034 crore for 2023-24 for various infrastructure projects.

He announced that local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in the financial year 2023-24. "Every possible help will be given to the MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi. We will connect all colonies to the sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna river," he said.

The government will undertake the upgradation and beautification of the road network, construction of 26 flyovers, three double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC, including 1,600 e-buses, carry out electrification of bus depots, construct world-class ISBTs and work to remove landfill sites and clean Yamuna. Out of 26 flyover projects, 10 are in the construction stage while plans for 11 have been sent to UTTIPEC for clearance.

Gahlot also rued the fact that despite its huge contribution, the Centre has been allocating just Rs 325 crore to Delhi as its share in central taxes. Addressing the assembly, the minister said that the budget has nine schemes as part of G-20 summit preparations.

Key announcements from Budget

Rs 16,575 crore allocated for education in 2023-24

Rs 9,742 crore allocated for Health in 2023-24

Rs 2,034 crore allocated for various infrastructure projects in 203-24

Rs 9,333 crore allocated for transport sector in 2023-24

Rs 3,500 crore earmarked for upgrading public transport in 2023-24

Rs 19,466 crore to be spent on the upgradation of 1,400 km of roads in 10 years

Free bus ride scheme for women to continue in 2023-24

9 new hospitals being built, 4 to be operational in 2023

Hospital bed count to increase from 14,000 to 30,000

Construction of 29 new flyovers, 3 unique double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC

100 Mahila Mohalla clinics to be opened in 2023-24

350 Delhi government schools to get 20 computers each

All teachers, principals and vice-principals to get tablets

6-point action plan for a clean Yamuna

City to have 1,900 e-buses by end of 2023

Electrification of 57 existing bus depots

Construction of 9 new bus depots, 3 ISBTs and 2 multi-level bus depots

Local bodies to be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in FY 2023-24

Every possible help will be given to MCD to remove 3 mountains of garbage in Delhi

Okhla landfill to be removed by Dec 2023, Bhalswa by Mar 2024, Ghazipur by Dec 2024

Connect all colonies to sewer network

Delhi will treat 890 million gallons of sewage a day by Mar 2024

Water availability in Delhi to be increased from 995 million gallons a day to 1,240 MGD by March 2025

1,000 RO plants to be set up in JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies, water-deficit areas in 2023-24

25% of annual electricity demand to be met by solar power by 2025 as compared to 9% at present

Rs 3,348 crore allocated to power department in annual budget 2023-24

Rs 6,342 crore set aside for water supply and sanitation

Water availability in Delhi to be increased from 995 million gallons a day to 1,240 MGD by March 2025

25% of Delhi's annual electricity demand to be met by solar power by 2025 as compared to 9% at present

