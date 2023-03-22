Delhi metro's Airport Express Line speed to go up, to reduce travel time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to increase the speed of the Airport Express Line, the nation’s fastest urban transportation system from the current 80 kmph to 100 kmph from March 22 onwards. The distance between New Delhi Railway Station and Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport could be covered in less than 15 minutes from tomorrow.

Currently, it takes 20 minutes to travel 19.4 kilometers. According to the sources, the DMRC is planning a six-month-long gradual increase in train speed, which could lead to the Airport Express Line operating more quickly.

The Airport Express Line trains only travel at a top speed of 80 kmph, even though the current sanctioned speed is 90 kmph. Senior official of the DMRC stated that there are plans to enable raising the speed to 120kmph. Although the trains and systems in the corridor are intended to operate at 135 kmph, this is not the actual speed they travel.

