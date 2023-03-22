Home Cities Delhi

Delhi metro's Airport Express Line speed to go up, to reduce travel time

The distance between New Delhi Railway Station and Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport could be covered in less than 15 minutes from tomorrow.

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday.

Representational image (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to increase the speed of the Airport Express Line, the nation’s fastest urban transportation system from the current 80 kmph to 100 kmph from March 22 onwards. The distance between New Delhi Railway Station and Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport could be covered in less than 15 minutes from tomorrow.

Currently, it takes 20 minutes to travel 19.4 kilometers. According to the sources, the DMRC is planning a six-month-long gradual increase in train speed, which could lead to the Airport Express Line operating more quickly.

The Airport Express Line trains only travel at a top speed of 80 kmph, even though the current sanctioned speed is 90 kmph. Senior official of the DMRC stated that there are plans to enable raising the speed to 120kmph. Although the trains and systems in the corridor are intended to operate at 135 kmph, this is not the actual speed they travel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Airport Express Line
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp