Beyond the frame: CIMA Art Mela

It was from the parar addas [local gatherings] in the nooks and corners of Kolkata that I took the inspiration to start CIMA Art Mela,” says Rakhi Sarkar, director, Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) Gallery, Kolkata.

Now an annual event, CIMA Art Mela—it was launched in Kolkata in 2008—is nothing like the usual art fairs happening in the country. Its uniqueness lies in the display of works by both known and up-and-coming artists in what can be called a rather informal environment.

Often touted as India’s largest affordable art fair, the idea behind CIMA Art Mela, Sarkar acknowledges, was to create a platform for socialising, interacting, and learning about different art forms as well as artists, without it putting a dent in one’s pocket. “Art became increasingly exclusive [over time], and the appreciation for it began to diminish. This motivated us to create the CIMA Art Mela, which promotes a deeper appreciation of art and encourages people to embrace it,” CIMA’s director adds.

Sarkar is back in the capital with the CIMA Art Mela’s third edition, which is here after a three-year hiatus—the event started on March 24 and will continue till March 30 at the India Habitat Centre’s Visual Arts Gallery. The focus, as always, remains on affordability and making art accessible to one and all. So, whether you are a seasoned collector or just curious about the art world, this Mela—it offers a diverse range of works from established and emerging artists—will encourage you to invest in and value art.

P Yogesh Naik

Easy access

The USP of this year’s Mela is that it has, on display, works of more than 80 artists across backgrounds and disciplines. Renowned artists Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Paresh Maity, and Baiju Parthan are among those who have participated this time around.

When we visited the Visual Arts Gallery on Monday, it wasn’t a full house. However, we were informed that the event witnessed an increased footfall especially over the weekend. Spectators are in for a visual treat of over 1,500 diverse contemporary and traditional paintings that highlight the beauty of art in different forms.

What was fascinating to see at CIMA was a variety of works from both homegrown and international artists. Not only does this curatorial process create a melting pot of cultures and ideas but the Mela also leaves attendees with a better understanding of the domain.

Giving us an insight into the Mela, Sarkar shares, “The CIMA Project is an unconventional way of showcasing art through informal exhibitions held in various cities, where art is displayed without frames or formalities, allowing visitors to touch and feel it.” This idea, as per Sarkar, “was to help young artists sell their work and to bring affordable art to young collectors, including pensioners”. For Sarkar, the project aims to embrace intelligence and bring knowledge to art so as to also help sustain artists and creatives.

Where art meets accessibility

The Mela has received immense support from artists such as Maity, who believes that it provides an excellent opportunity for young citizens to collect genuine art at affordable prices. “Lines express the power of an artist. I have offered some rare line drawings from various phases of my journey; they are unique,” he says.

Similarly, artist Paramjit Singh—he is the founding member of the Delhi-based group of young painters and sculptors called The Unknown, which was founded in 1960—whose works depict mystic landscapes and natural forms with thick pigments and tactile textures, has contributed to the Mela his oil pastel works, a medium Singh rarely works with. “CIMA Art Mela is an attractive proposition for art collectors, especially for the young and beginners,” says Singh.

In order to augment the cause of art and heritage projects across regions, the CIMA team has also set up the Art & Heritage Foundation. Together they have initiated the CIMA Award Project in 2019 to recognise and support young talent from the length and breadth of the country.

CHECK IT OUT

What : CIMA Art Mela

When : Till March 30, 10:00am to 8:00pm

Where : Visual Arts

Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Estate

