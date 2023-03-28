Home Cities Delhi

Power subsidy: No end to AAP’s conspiracy theories

“Some officials are trying to stop the scheme in connivance with the Lieutenant Governor,” Atishi said. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Monday alleged that a “conspiracy” is being hatched to stop the free electricity scheme in the city and said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of all power discoms to “uncover the truth”. 

“Some officials are trying to stop the scheme in connivance with the Lieutenant Governor,” Atishi said.  Immediate reaction from the L-G office was not available. Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

“A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss,” she said.

“Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms,” she alleged. Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies. 

