Home Cities Delhi

Purana Qila lake may see boating again

The Tourism department in January wrote to the ASI, “requesting” it to consider resumption of boating activity.

Published: 28th March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has urged the Archaeological Survey of India to allow the “restart” of boating in the lake at Purana Qila, saying it would add attraction to the city during the visit of G20 delegates, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Tourism offered recreational boating at the Old Fort (Purana Qila) lake since 1991. However, boating was suspended after the Tourism department’s agreement with the ASI ended in 2016, an official said. Located on the site of the ancient city of Indraprastha, Purana Qila has a nearly two-kilometre circuit. Boating in the lake was among the major tourist attractions.

The Tourism department in January wrote to the ASI, “requesting” it to consider resumption of boating activity. Delhi Tourism and the ASI entered into an agreement in 2007 after the lake was transferred to ASI from the Delhi Development Authority.

As part of the agreement, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) was paying 12.5 per cent of the gross revenue received from boating to the ASI on an annual basis, the official said. “Due to certain developmental plans of the ASI, the agreement was not renewed and boating stopped on August 12, 2016,”  the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purana Qila
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp