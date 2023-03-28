Purana Qila lake may see boating again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has urged the Archaeological Survey of India to allow the “restart” of boating in the lake at Purana Qila, saying it would add attraction to the city during the visit of G20 delegates, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Tourism offered recreational boating at the Old Fort (Purana Qila) lake since 1991. However, boating was suspended after the Tourism department’s agreement with the ASI ended in 2016, an official said. Located on the site of the ancient city of Indraprastha, Purana Qila has a nearly two-kilometre circuit. Boating in the lake was among the major tourist attractions.

The Tourism department in January wrote to the ASI, “requesting” it to consider resumption of boating activity. Delhi Tourism and the ASI entered into an agreement in 2007 after the lake was transferred to ASI from the Delhi Development Authority.

As part of the agreement, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) was paying 12.5 per cent of the gross revenue received from boating to the ASI on an annual basis, the official said. “Due to certain developmental plans of the ASI, the agreement was not renewed and boating stopped on August 12, 2016,” the official said.

