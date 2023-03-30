Home Cities Delhi

Online news portal gets relief in defamation case filed by JNU professor

In 2017, Singh filed a criminal defamation case against The Wire, its editor Siddharth Varadrajan and reporter Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta.

Published: 30th March 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo| JNU Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed a summoning order issued by a trial court against online news portal The Wire in a criminal defamation case filed by a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, Amita Singh.

In 2017, Singh filed a criminal defamation case against The Wire, its editor Siddharth Varadrajan and reporter Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who was hearing the matter, said that there was no material before the magistrate to support the summoning order.

“As a sequitur to the above, summoning order dated 07.01.2017 made by the learned Metropolitan Magistrate in criminal complaint bearing C.C. No. 32203/2016 cannot be sustained in law; and is accordingly quashed and set aside,” the order said.

Justice Bhambhani also noted that the publication neither claimed that Singh was involved in any wrongdoing nor did it speak of the respondent (Singh) in any derogatory, derisive, or denigrating terms. “This court is unable to discern, therefore, as to how the subject publication can be said to have defamed the respondent,” the order read.

According to Singh’s contentions, Mahaprastha’s article published in The Wire in April 2016 was titled ‘Dossier Calls JNU Den of Organised Sex Racket: Students, Professors Allege Hate Campaign’.  The story published by the news portal states that a group of JNU professors compiled a 200-page dossier calling the university a ‘den of organised sex racket’.

The dossier, however, was titled ‘Jawaharlal Nehru University: The Den of Secessionism and Terrorism’ according to The Wire and it was stated that Singh, who is a professor at the Centre for Law and Governance, was leading the group of teachers that prepared the report.

The Wire’s story read that the report in question was submitted to the university’s administration and that it accused some of its teachers of encouraging a decadent culture in JNU and legitimising separatist movements in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Amita Singh Defamation case
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp